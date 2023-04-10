30A Distilling Co Releases Ciao Limoncello

Working together alongside Eliana Ciao of Tipsy Mule Bar, 30A Distilling Co has made an exclusive micro-batch release of Limoncello called Ciao Limoncello.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Working together alongside Eliana Ciao of Tipsy Mule Bar, 30A Distilling Co has made an exclusive micro-batch release of Limoncello called Ciao Limoncello. Tipsy Mule Bar is a mobile craft cocktail bar bringing unique cocktail creations to weddings, events, and parties all along the Emerald Coast. Eliana Ciao, the owner, bartender, and cocktail curator, helped to create this Limoncello, available exclusively in the 30A Distilling Co tasting room and for Founders Club members.
30A Distilling Co’s Ciao Limoncello was created with neutral-grain spirits in conjunction with fresh lemons from Camellia Groves in Winter Haven, Florida. For four generations, they have been growing citrus at their family-owned and operated farm. To read more about them, check out their website. Mixing local Florida lemons with locally made neutral-grain spirits, Ciao Limoncello gives scents of citrus, cola, and lemon candies and bursts with flavors of lemon and mild spicy honey and finishes with a lingering, slightly acidic and sweet taste.
About 30A Distilling Co
Focused on community, escaping the ordinary, and maintaining locality in this beautiful corner of the world, 30A Distilling Co has been bringing unique spirits to Florida since the Spring of 2022. 30A Distilling Co was founded in pursuit of the best life by local entrepreneur Brian Rabon: “We’ve chased sunsets all around the world and have never found a slice of paradise quite like this place we call home! Our colorful and laidback community embraces living well, kicking back, and escaping the ordinary — what better way to do that than with a quality drink in hand?” For more information, visit www.30adistillingco.com. Sign up for the 30A Distilling Co Founders Club for advance notice and access to all upcoming spirit releases.
Media Contact: Brian Rabon, info@30adistillingco.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.