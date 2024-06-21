Cervical Cancer Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Cervical Cancer Market Forecast

The Cervical Cancer market size was valued ~USD 930 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Cervical Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cervical Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cervical Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Cervical Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Cervical Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Cervical Cancer Market Report:

The Cervical Cancer market size was valued ~USD 930 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The United States accounted for the highest Cervical Cancer market size valued ~USD 530 million in 2023

In January 2024, Merck reported that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KEYTRUDA in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for treating patients diagnosed with FIGO 2014 Stage III–IVA cervical cancer. This approval is grounded in findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-A18 trial.

The overall new cases of cervical cancer in the 7MM totaled approximately 40,000 in 2023, with an expected gradual decline projected through 2034.

The US contributed to the largest incident population of cervical cancer, accounting for nearly 34% of the 7MM in 2023.

Among the total cervical cancer cases by histology, the cases of squamous carcinoma comprised nearly 9,000 cases in 2023 in the US.

Among the stage-specific cases of cervical cancer, Stage IB comprised the highest number of cases, followed by IVB in the US in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of cervical cancer cases, followed by the UK, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest cases in 2023.

Key Cervical Cancer Companies: Orano Med LLC, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Gilead Sciences, MacroGenics, Genentech, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, Agenus Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Verastem, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, and others

Key Cervical Cancer Therapies: ²¹²Pb-DOTAMGRPR1, HB-201 IT, Sacituzumab govitecan, MGD019, Atezolizumab, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, AGEN2034, Tiragolumab + Atezolizumab, De-TIL-0255, LN-145 + pembrolizumab, SNS-101 (anti-VISTA), Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Avutometinib (VS-6766) + defactinib, CTX131, AL3818, and others

The Cervical Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cervical Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cervical Cancer market dynamics.

Cervical Cancer Overview

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells lining the cervix, the lower part of the uterus (womb) that connects to the vagina. It is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. HPV infection can lead to changes in the cervical cells over time, eventually progressing to cancer if left untreated.

Get a Free sample for the Cervical Cancer Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cervical-cancer-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Cervical Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cervical Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cervical Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Cervical Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cervical Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cervical Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Cervical Cancer epidemiology trends @ Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Cervical Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cervical Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cervical Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cervical Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cervical Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

²¹²Pb-DOTAMGRPR1: Orano Med LLC

HB-201 IT: Hookipa Biotech GmbH

Sacituzumab govitecan: Gilead Sciences

MGD019: MacroGenics

Atezolizumab: Genentech, Inc.

NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab: Precision Biologics, Inc

AGEN2034: Agenus Inc.

Tiragolumab + Atezolizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

De-TIL-0255: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

LN-145 + pembrolizumab: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SNS-101 (anti-VISTA): Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Avutometinib (VS-6766) + defactinib: Verastem, Inc.

CTX131: CRISPR Therapeutics

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

Cervical Cancer Market Strengths

Introduction of immunotherapies such as KEYTRUDA and LIBTAYO, enhancing early diagnosis and treatment, significantly enhanced survival rates in cervical cancer.

In the United States, KEYTRUDA stands as the sole approved immunotherapy agent for PD-L1(+) cervical cancers and cervical cancers with a tumor mutational burden of 10 or higher.

Cervical Cancer Market Opportunities

New therapies for r/mCC should offer substantial clinical advantages while avoiding excessive healthcare resource utilization. Further investigation is crucial to grasp how treatment approaches for r/mCC correlate with subsequent clinical results.

Immunotherapy presents an opportunity to set new standards of care for treating cervical cancers. The identification of biomarkers to evaluate response to immunotherapy is also expected to play a crucial role in identifying optimal candidates for treatment.

Scope of the Cervical Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cervical Cancer Companies: Orano Med LLC, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Gilead Sciences, MacroGenics, Genentech, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, Agenus Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Verastem, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, and others

Key Cervical Cancer Therapies: ²¹²Pb-DOTAMGRPR1, HB-201 IT, Sacituzumab govitecan, MGD019, Atezolizumab, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, AGEN2034, Tiragolumab + Atezolizumab, De-TIL-0255, LN-145 + pembrolizumab, SNS-101 (anti-VISTA), Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Avutometinib (VS-6766) + defactinib, CTX131, AL3818, and others

Cervical Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Cervical Cancer current marketed and Cervical Cancer emerging therapies

Cervical Cancer Market Dynamics: Cervical Cancer market drivers and Cervical Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cervical Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cervical Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Cervical Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Cervical Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Cervical Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cervical Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Cervical Cancer

4. Cervical Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cervical Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cervical Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cervical Cancer

9. Cervical Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cervical Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Cervical Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Cervical Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cervical Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cervical Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cervical Cancer Market Drivers

16. Cervical Cancer Market Barriers

17. Cervical Cancer Appendix

18. Cervical Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.