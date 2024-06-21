Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Anticipated to Expand Rapidly During 2024-2034, Says DelveInsight

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market

DelveInsight’s Neuroendocrine Tumor Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuroendocrine Tumor market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neuroendocrine Tumor pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neuroendocrine Tumor market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neuroendocrine Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuroendocrine Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Neuroendocrine Tumor market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Report:

The Neuroendocrine Tumors market size is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecasted period (2020-2034)

In September 2023, Novartis reported that the Phase III NETTER-2 trial of LUTATHERA achieved its primary objective. The study showed that using LUTATHERA alongside long-acting octreotide as a first-line treatment significantly enhanced progression-free survival (PFS) among patients diagnosed with newly detected somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive, Grade 2 and 3 advanced gastrointestinal and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs).

In August 2023, Exelixis reported encouraging outcomes from the Phase III CABINET trial assessing cabozantinib in advanced neuroendocrine tumors, both pancreatic and extrapancreatic.

It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with a Neuroendocrine Tumors each year

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) typically arise most frequently within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, notably in the large intestine (20%), small intestine (19%), and appendix (4%).

Das et al. (2021) reported a significant over six-fold increase in the incidence of NETs in the USA over the past four decades, with a notable rise observed primarily in localized tumors rather than metastatic ones.

Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Companies: IITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus, RayzeBio, Fundación de investigación HM, Radiomedix, Inc., Sinotau Pharmaceutical, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, ITM Solucin GmbH, Biotheus Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Novartis, TaiRx, Inc., Hutchmed, Perspective Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Nicholas Fidelman, MD, and others

Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapies: ITM-11, CAM2029, RYZ101, 177Lu-Dotatate, AlphaMedix, Lutetium[177Lu], 64Cu-SARTATE, 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, PM8002, nab-sirolimus, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE, CVM-1118, Surufatinib, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, 68Ga-DOTATOC, Pembrolizumab, and others

Neuroendocrine Tumor Overview

According to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Patient Foundation (n.d.)- “Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a complex group of tumors that develop predominantly in the digestive or respiratory tracts but can occur in many areas of the body. These tumors arise from cells called neuroendocrine cells. Like all cancers, NETs develop when the specialized cells undergo changes causing them to divide uncontrollably and grow into an abnormal tissue mass (tumor)”.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market

The dynamics of the Neuroendocrine Tumor market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neuroendocrine Tumor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumor

Prevalent Cases of Neuroendocrine Tumor by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumor

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Neuroendocrine Tumor

Neuroendocrine Tumor Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuroendocrine Tumor market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neuroendocrine Tumor market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neuroendocrine Tumor Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapies and Key Companies

ITM-11: ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

CAM2029: Camurus

RYZ101: RayzeBio

177Lu-Dotatate: Fundación de investigación HM

AlphaMedix: Radiomedix, Inc.

Lutetium[177Lu]: Sinotau Pharmaceutical

64Cu-SARTATE: Clarity Pharmaceuticals

177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Solucin GmbH

PM8002: Biotheus Inc.

nab-sirolimus: Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

[68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE: Novartis

CVM-1118: TaiRx, Inc.

Surufatinib: Hutchmed

[212Pb]VMT-α-NET: Perspective Therapeutics

68Ga-DOTATOC: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Pembrolizumab: Nicholas Fidelman, MD

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Strengths

NETs are often diagnosed at an early stage due to the hormonal symptoms they produce, allowing for timely intervention and better outcomes.

Treatment of NETs involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including oncologists, surgeons, and endocrinologists, which enhances the overall management of the disease

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Opportunities

Continued research and development in targeted therapies, such as somatostatin analogs and molecular inhibitors, provide opportunities for more effective and personalized treatment approaches.

Participation in clinical trials can lead to the discovery of new treatment modalities and contribute to the improvement of patient outcomes.

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Companies: ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus, RayzeBio, Fundación de investigación HM, Radiomedix, Inc., Sinotau Pharmaceutical, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, ITM Solucin GmbH, Biotheus Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Novartis, TaiRx, Inc., Hutchmed, Perspective Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Nicholas Fidelman, MD, and others

Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapies: ITM-11, CAM2029, RYZ101, 177Lu-Dotatate, AlphaMedix, Lutetium[177Lu], 64Cu-SARTATE, 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, PM8002, nab-sirolimus, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE, CVM-1118, Surufatinib, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, 68Ga-DOTATOC, Pembrolizumab, and others

Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroendocrine Tumor current marketed and Neuroendocrine Tumor emerging therapies

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Dynamics: Neuroendocrine Tumor market drivers and Neuroendocrine Tumor market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Neuroendocrine Tumor Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Neuroendocrine Tumor

3. SWOT analysis of Neuroendocrine Tumor

4. Neuroendocrine Tumor Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Overview at a Glance

6. Neuroendocrine Tumor Disease Background and Overview

7. Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Neuroendocrine Tumor

9. Neuroendocrine Tumor Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Neuroendocrine Tumor Unmet Needs

11. Neuroendocrine Tumor Emerging Therapies

12. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Drivers

16. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Barriers

17. Neuroendocrine Tumor Appendix

18. Neuroendocrine Tumor Report Methodology

