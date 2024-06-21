Anterior Uveitis Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Anterior Uveitis Market

DelveInsight’s Anterior Uveitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Anterior Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Anterior Uveitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anterior Uveitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Anterior Uveitis Market Report:

The Anterior Uveitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that in 2022, there were 1,013,902 total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the 7MM, with anticipated growth by 2034.

In 2022, within the 7MM, the United States reported around 382,883 total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis, with projections for changes in these numbers during the forecast period.

Among the EU4 countries and the UK, France recorded the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in 2022, with around 88,797 cases, anticipated to rise by 2034. Spain reported the lowest number of cases, approximately 75,461 during the study period.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the United States recorded the highest number of anterior uveitis cases in 2022, totaling 258,829. These figures are projected to fluctuate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

In 2022, the EU4 countries and the UK collectively reported around 203,551 diagnosed prevalent cases of anterior uveitis. Projections indicate that these numbers will undergo changes during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, within the 7MM, idiopathic etiology constituted the highest number of uveitis cases, totaling about 430,676 in 2022, while JIA represented the fewest cases, approximately 17,641. These figures are projected to rise by 2034.

Key Anterior Uveitis Companies: Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ESBATech AG, Alcon Research, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Lux Biosciences, Inc., Massachusetts Eye Research, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Priovant Therapeutics, Inc., ACELYRIN Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, and others

Key Anterior Uveitis Therapies: TRS01, Licaminlimab (OCS-02), OLUMIANT (baricitinib), ESBA105, LME636, EGP-437, LX211, Ixekizumab Prefilled Syringe, NS2, Brepocitinib, Izokibep, Baricitinib, Certolizumab Pegol, AIN457, and others

The Anterior Uveitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Anterior Uveitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Anterior Uveitis market dynamics.

Anterior Uveitis Overview

Anterior uveitis, also known as iritis, is an inflammation of the uvea, specifically affecting the front portion of the eye. The uvea is the middle layer of the eye that includes the iris (colored part of the eye), ciliary body, and choroid. Anterior uveitis primarily involves inflammation of the iris and adjacent tissue.

Anterior Uveitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Anterior Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Anterior Uveitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Anterior Uveitis

Prevalent Cases of Anterior Uveitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Anterior Uveitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Anterior Uveitis

Anterior Uveitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Anterior Uveitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Anterior Uveitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Anterior Uveitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Anterior Uveitis Therapies and Key Companies

Anterior Uveitis Market Strengths

The remarkable advances in ocular immunology over the past decades have led to a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms that underlie etiology and susceptibility to anterior uveitis.

Advances in disease nomenclature for classification, clinical trials, drug delivery systems, multimodality diagnostic imaging, and laboratory testing involving “omics” technology have provided insight into disease pathogenesis.

Anterior Uveitis Market Opportunities

Opportunity for companies to implement knowledge from recent advances in understanding the etiologies associated with anterior uveitis to evaluate potential drugs with novel targets.

The increasing prevalence, along with initiatives to increase awareness of the disease, provide an opportunity to improve the pathogenesis of the disease.

Scope of the Anterior Uveitis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Anterior Uveitis Therapeutic Assessment: Anterior Uveitis current marketed and Anterior Uveitis emerging therapies

Anterior Uveitis Market Dynamics: Anterior Uveitis market drivers and Anterior Uveitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Anterior Uveitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Anterior Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

