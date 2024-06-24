COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING OPENS NEWNAN, GEORGIA FRANCHISE
Husband and wife partners to lead new locationNEWNAN, GA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, has opened a new location in the Newnan, GA area at 116 Bethea Rd. Suite 408, Fayetteville, GA. College HUNKS has been a trusted, professional mover and junk hauler for nearly 20 years and have delivered thousands of moves for satisfied clients across the United States.
The new College HUNKS location provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. The Newnan team can tailor its services to fit each client’s needs whether it’s a full-service relocation or smaller, trash pickup, furniture staging, vehicle loading, and more. All moving costs are provided upfront so there are no surprise fees.
“My background is in logistics operations and my wife, Maureen, works in finance, so we make the perfect pair for owning and operating a moving company,” said Chris Bair, franchise owner of the Newnan location. “We are grateful to be a part of the Newnan community and are proud to build our business and contribute to the local economy. One of the most exciting aspects of opening a College HUNKS location is giving back and supporting future leaders that come to work for us.”
Franchise owners Chris and Maureen Bair will lead the Newnan College HUNKS team in serving Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Tyrone, Newnan, Senoia, Sharpsburg and Carrollton communities.
“Chris and Maureen are a great addition to the College HUNKS team and we look forward to watching their success as they become new business owners,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "They are not only committed to growing the business, but also improving their community and giving back.”
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Newnan HUNKS team plans to connect with the brand’s goodwill efforts alongside efforts to participate in community events and assisting in on-going cleanup efforts around the city.
For more information about the Newnan HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/newnan/ or call 770-325-3811.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
