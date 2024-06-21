Submit Release
News Search

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,931 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Marcus Chambers to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Marcus Chambers to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors.

Marcus Chambers
Chambers is the Superintendent of Schools for Okaloosa County. With over 26 years of experience in education, he received the First Year Teacher of the Year Award for Ruckel Middle School in 1999, the Okaloosa County Reading Leader of the Year Award in 2010, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Achievement Award in 2013. Active in his community, Chambers currently serves as Chairman of the Florida School Labor Relations Service Board of Directors and is a member of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the Okaloosa County Association of School Administrators.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Marcus Chambers to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more