Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Broward College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Caschette and Eileen LaMarca to the Broward College District Board of Trustees.

Michael Caschette
Caschette is the Founder of and a Registered Nurse for KIDS 1st Urgent Care. Previously, he served as the Director of Emergency Services at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Caschette earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

Eileen LaMarca
LaMarca is the Vice President of Development for the LaMarca Group. She is currently appointed to the Board of Pilot Commissioners and was listed among the Top 100 Outstanding Women of Broward County by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County. LaMarca earned her associate degree from Palm Beach State College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

