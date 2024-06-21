Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Announces 2024 The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica

Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Are you a foodie love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn one of our sweet rewards and enter drawing for The Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Nassau Paradise Island March 2025

How does Recruiting for Good celebrate exceptionally talented girls; by creating the sweetest rewards inspired by them. 14 Year Old BooksandLooks works On Girls Design Tomorrow she inspired JustGreatSteak.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes. The staffing agency rewards referrals with dining gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants.

Love to support Santa Monica kid sport teams, and dine at The Sweetest Restaurants? Join The Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good announces The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica.

People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes (help fund kid sports teams in Santa Monica); earn three $500 dining gift cards to any of The Sweetest Restaurants listed on website.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Participate, before December 1st and enter drawing to win a trip for two to The Sweetest Food Festival in Paradise (2025 Nassau Paradise Island, The Bahamas)!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Love to support kid causes and fine dining? Join the club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund kid sports in Santa Monica; and earn three generous $500 dining gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica. To See the list visit www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com

Are you a foodie...love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet foodie trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com

For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!

Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

14 Year Old LooksandBooks has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for 3 years doing foodie reviews; this is her STK review. She inspired Just Great Steak Reward!

