Recruiting for Good Announces 2024 The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica
Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Are you a foodie love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn one of our sweet rewards and enter drawing for The Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Nassau Paradise Island March 2025
Are you a foodie love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn one of our sweet rewards and enter drawing for The Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Nassau Paradise Island March 2025
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes. The staffing agency rewards referrals with dining gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants.
Recruiting for Good announces The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica.
People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes (help fund kid sports teams in Santa Monica); earn three $500 dining gift cards to any of The Sweetest Restaurants listed on website.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Participate, before December 1st and enter drawing to win a trip for two to The Sweetest Food Festival in Paradise (2025 Nassau Paradise Island, The Bahamas)!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to support kid causes and fine dining? Join the club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund kid sports in Santa Monica; and earn three generous $500 dining gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in Santa Monica. To See the list visit www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com
Are you a foodie...love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet foodie trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com
For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!
Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
14 Year Old LooksandBooks has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for 3 years doing foodie reviews; this is her STK review. She inspired Just Great Steak Reward!