One Month to Go Until the 2024 Saskatchewan Summer Games in Lloydminster, Presented By Teine Energy

In just one month, thousands of athletes, coaches, managers and volunteers will gather in Lloydminster to take part in the 2024 Saskatchewan Summer Games, presented by Teine Energy.

The Games, which will take place from July 21-27, will see participation from up to 1,800 young athletes from every corner of the province competing in 14 different sports. The weeklong event will include competitions in Archery, Athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Kayak, Golf, Soccer, Softball, Special Olympics - Bocce, Swimming, Tennis, Triathlon and Volleyball. Beach Volleyball and Bocce - Special Olympics will be making their program debut at the 2024 Games. The competition schedule (subject to change) is now live for viewing. Spectator tickets will be available for purchase on saskgames.ca in the coming weeks or at the venues during the Games.

"Congratulations to all the athletes, coaches, officials and support staff who are taking part in the 2024 Saskatchewan Summer Games in Lloydminster," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Thank you to all the amazing volunteers for your hard work in getting ready for what will surely be an amazing event. The Saskatchewan Games recognizes our young athletes for their hard work and dedication and helps prepare them for higher levels of competition. They promote healthy, active lifestyles and build pride throughout our province and communities."

Athletes from across Saskatchewan have been gearing up this spring to qualify for the Games, with tryouts taking place until the end of June. Final team selections will be announced to the media and published on saskgames.ca in the first week of July.

"This is a major milestone in our road to the Games: only one month to go until our entire province gathers for the first Saskatchewan Summer Games to take place since 2016," Saskatchewan Games Council Executive Director Greg Perreaux said. "The Saskatchewan Games Council sends sincere gratitude to the many partners, volunteers, and community champions who have put so much energy into the planning of these Games. It takes a village to deliver the Saskatchewan Games, and we can't wait to work together to deliver this once-in-a-lifetime experience to our province's young athletes."

The volunteer-led Host Organizing Committee is wrapping up its final preparations to welcome thousands of visitors to Lloydminster next month. In addition to its organizing committee, the Games will require upwards of 1,000 local volunteers to support all aspects of the event, including ticket and merchandise sales, sport photography, results processing, mascot handling, assistance with sport competitions, set-up and tear-down of venues, greeting athletes and much more.

Volunteer roles are available for all ages, abilities and accessibility needs. The volunteer drive is currently underway, and interested residents can learn more and register to volunteer at saskgames.ca/volunteer.

The Saskatchewan Games are made possible through the collaboration and contributions of many different partners, including the Saskatchewan Games Council and its funding partners, the volunteer Host Organizing Committee, the provincial Districts for Sport, Culture and Recreation, the Provincial Sport Organizations, Sask Sport Inc., Sask Lotteries and more.

About the Saskatchewan Games:

First established in 1972, the purpose of the Saskatchewan Games is to provide an opportunity for the province's developing athletes, coaches and officials to participate in an exciting, inclusive multi-sport event in preparation for a higher level of competition. Countless Saskatchewan Games alumni have advanced to competition at the national level and beyond, with Olympians such as Emily Clarke, Marsha Hudey and Lucas Makowsky counting the Saskatchewan Games as a key step in their journey to the highest levels of sport. The Saskatchewan Games also leave behind valuable legacies that benefit each host community for years to come. To learn more, visit www.saskgames.ca.

About the 2024 Saskatchewan Summer Games in Lloydminster, presented by Teine Energy

From July 21-27, 2024, more than 1,800 athletes, coaches, and officials will gather in the Border City to share in the thrill of competition and camaraderie on the provincial stage. Upwards of 1,000 community volunteers will be recruited to help welcome thousands of visitors to Lloydminster during the seven days of Games competition, in addition to the many dedicated Host Society volunteer leads in charge of planning the multi-sport event. Athletes will represent the nine Sport, Culture and Recreation Districts across the province, and will compete in 14 different sports. The Games are expected to generate upwards of $5 million in economic activity for Lloydminster and surrounding area. To learn more, visit saskgames.ca/summer.

