Treaty 4 and Métis Nation Flags Raised at Casino Moose Jaw

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 21, 2024

As an action of truth and reconciliation and in the spirit of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (SaskGaming) today permanently raised the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags at Casino Moose Jaw.

Following an earlier flag-raising ceremony at Casino Regina, the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags now permanently fly above both of SaskGaming's casinos.

"Permanently raising the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags above Casino Moose Jaw is another step in our province's journey toward reconciliation," Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Minister Laura Ross said. "Our government is committed to meaningful reconciliation and this flag raising helps bring awareness to the history and pivotal contributions of Indigenous peoples in our province."

"As we approach the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4, we welcome this action of reconciliation by SaskGaming and the Government of Saskatchewan," Former Treaty 4 spokesperson for the Treaty 4 First Nations Edmund Bellegarde said. "We are all treaty people, and it is fitting that the Treaty 4 flag now flies above both Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw."

"SaskGaming has been committed to Indigenous employment and communities for a long time, and we appreciate this latest action by SaskGaming to recognize the role, history and contributions of Métis people in Canada and Saskatchewan," Métis Nation of Saskatchewan Western Region III Citizen Tyler Gervais said.

SaskGaming has the highest rate of Indigenous workforce representation in Saskatchewan's Crown sector, operating Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw as a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan.

Fifty per cent of SaskGaming's net income supports the First Nations Trust, which is committed to First Nations economic and community development, the Clarence Campeau Development Fund, which helps Métis entrepreneurs and businesses thrive, and the Community Initiatives Fund, which makes effective investments in community-based initiatives throughout Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: