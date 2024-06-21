Submit Release
S. 3235, End Iranian Terrorism Act of 2024

S. 3235 would require the Administration to issue a report identifying individuals, entities, and vessels that facilitate the transfer or sale of Iranian petroleum products that are subject to sanctions and to determine whether to sanction the identified foreign entities under certain existing authorities that are specified in the bill. S. 3235 also would require the Administration to report on its strategy to deter Chinese evasion of sanctions on Iranian petroleum and on the effect of sanctions on Iran.

