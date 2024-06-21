Submit Release
S. 1955, Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act

S. 1955 would authorize an additional purpose for amounts that were authorized to be appropriated in Public Law 102-575. Specifically, the Bureau of Reclamation could use funds appropriated pursuant to that authorization to carry out water conservation projects in the Great Salt Lake Drainage Basin. Of the amounts authorized to be appropriated in that law, $207 million has yet to be provided. Those authorizations were for preparing a feasibility study pertaining to surface and groundwater management in Utah, and for water conservation projects of the Central Utah Project.

