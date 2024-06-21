Submit Release
H.R. 6349, Preventing Adversaries from Developing Critical Capabilities Act

H.R. 6349 would authorize the appropriation of $25 million annually for two years following enactment to monitor and restrict transactions with foreign entities that develop certain products in the semiconductor, hypersonic, and advanced-computing industries in countries that may use those technologies to threaten U.S. national security. 

