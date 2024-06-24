Dr. Alice Kim, MD, MBA, Appointed New President and CEO of ID Care
Dedicated to clinical excellence, efficiency and partnerships, Dr. Kim brings more than two decades of medical and leadership experience to her new role.
I specialize in infectious diseases because I am able to investigate, diagnose and treat the most complex medical and surgical conditions.”HILLSBOROUGH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice Kim, MD, MBA, has been named the President and CEO of ID Care, New Jersey's premier infectious disease private practice group. Dr. Kim brings more than 26 years of extensive clinical and administrative experience, having held numerous leadership positions at the Cleveland Clinic.
— Dr. Alice Kim
Dr. Kim is board certified in Infectious Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). Her impressive educational background includes a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management, a fellowship and residency at the Cleveland Clinic, and a combined medical degree and undergraduate degree (BS/MD) from Northeast Ohio Medical University.
Dr. Kim has dedicated her career to making a meaningful impact on infectious disease clinical practice, prevention and management. Focusing on clinical excellence, operational efficiency and strategic partnerships, she plans to elevate ID Care to the highest level in her new role.
“I specialize in infectious diseases because I am able to investigate, diagnose and treat the most complex medical and surgical conditions,” says Dr. Kim. “I am dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care. My previous clinical and administrative roles at the Cleveland Clinic have positioned me to appreciate and further my commitment to not only advancing healthcare delivery with innovative care models at ID Care, but also continue national advocacy efforts in order to make a meaningful impact in the area of infectious disease medicine and public health.”
During her tenure at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Kim led numerous initiatives, including the standardization and improvement of post-acute care services, hospital throughput and value-based care initiatives. Her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic coordinating state and regional responses earned her recognition from the Cleveland Clinic and the state of Ohio.
Dr. Kim's clinical interests include cardiac device infections and endocarditis. Her extensive research has been published in various prestigious journals, and she has presented at numerous professional meetings. Dr. Kim is also an active member of the Cleveland Clinic Alumni Board of Directors and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), where she has held several leadership positions.
As the new President and CEO of ID Care, Dr. Kim is committed to recruiting top talent, promoting innovative care delivery models and advancing infectious disease care standards. Her clinical expertise, combined with her administrative acumen, positions ID Care for continued excellence and growth in the field of infectious disease.
ABOUT ID CARE
ID Care’s nationally recognized team comprises the largest network of board-certified, fellowship-trained infectious disease specialists on the East Coast and the second largest in the United States. With a focus on providing superior, high-quality care and safe outcomes, our 10 convenient locations offer patients access to a broad array of personalized treatment options for infectious diseases, wound care, infusion and travel care. Our specialists are on staff at over 150 hospitals and healthcare facilities in New Jersey to improve patient care. We also provide access to the latest clinical trials and research in the field of infectious disease. For more information about ID Care, New Jersey’s infectious disease specialists, visit www.idcare.com
Mallory MacFarlane
Vanguard Communications
+1 303-225-9597
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube