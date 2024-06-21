Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,742 in the last 365 days.

Prince Edward Island expands recycling program, adds electronics like smart watches

CANADA, June 21 - After having continued success in small appliance expansion, the Government of Prince Edward Island will be adding more electronics to its recycling program. 

Effective October 1, 2024, electronics used in sports or physical fitness and small wearable electronic devices will be eligible to be recycled. These include e-bikes, steppers, ellipticals, treadmills, rowers, pedometers, smart watches, and virtual reality glasses. Through the expansion, Islanders will be doing their part to keep electronic equipment out of landfills. 

“PEI will be the first jurisdiction in Atlantic Canada to include these types of products in their electronics recycling program. We have had great uptake in our e-bike rebates, so it only makes sense to plan ahead for the end of life of this equipment. Islanders will have a safe and easy option to keep electronic equipment like this out of landfills.”

- Environment, Energy, and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

Electronics eligible to be recycled through the expanded PEI Electronic Recycling Program:

  • Devices containing electronic components that are used in sports or for physical fitness including, without limitation: 
    • Stationary Bicycles
    • Ellipticals
    • Rowers
    • Treadmills 
    • Steppers
    • Electronic Bicycles
    • Electronic Unicycles 
    • Electronic scooters and electronic skateboards
  • Wearable devices containing electronic components including:
    • Smart watches
    • Activity Trackers 
    • Pedometers
    • Smart Glasses
    • Virtual Reality Headsets 
    • Range Finders

The expansion to allow wearable electronics to be recycled does not include devices embedded in fabric or textiles such as Bluetooth hats, or clothing with other embedded electronics.

You just read:

Prince Edward Island expands recycling program, adds electronics like smart watches

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more