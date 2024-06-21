Prince Edward Island expands recycling program, adds electronics like smart watches

CANADA, June 21 - After having continued success in small appliance expansion, the Government of Prince Edward Island will be adding more electronics to its recycling program.

Effective October 1, 2024, electronics used in sports or physical fitness and small wearable electronic devices will be eligible to be recycled. These include e-bikes, steppers, ellipticals, treadmills, rowers, pedometers, smart watches, and virtual reality glasses. Through the expansion, Islanders will be doing their part to keep electronic equipment out of landfills.

“PEI will be the first jurisdiction in Atlantic Canada to include these types of products in their electronics recycling program. We have had great uptake in our e-bike rebates, so it only makes sense to plan ahead for the end of life of this equipment. Islanders will have a safe and easy option to keep electronic equipment like this out of landfills.” - Environment, Energy, and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Backgrounder:

Electronics eligible to be recycled through the expanded PEI Electronic Recycling Program:

Devices containing electronic components that are used in sports or for physical fitness including, without limitation: Stationary Bicycles Ellipticals Rowers Treadmills Steppers Electronic Bicycles Electronic Unicycles Electronic scooters and electronic skateboards



Wearable devices containing electronic components including: Smart watches Activity Trackers Pedometers Smart Glasses Virtual Reality Headsets Range Finders



The expansion to allow wearable electronics to be recycled does not include devices embedded in fabric or textiles such as Bluetooth hats, or clothing with other embedded electronics.