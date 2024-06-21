Income Tax Simplification Webinar – Tax News You Can Use

The Montana Department of Revenue is offering a free webinar on July 23, 2024, at 11 am, to cover major changes to Montana’s individual income tax system for Tax Year 2024.

Specifically, the webinar will present an overview of changes to the filing statuses, tax brackets, the calculation of Montana taxable income, repealed deductions, and the 2024 tax return. The webinar will last about an hour. We will record the webinar and make it available for viewing on our website. Unfortunately, no continuing education credits (CPE) will be offered.

Register here.