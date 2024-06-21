KB Better Construction Expands Services to White City, Emerald Park, and Lumsden
EINPresswire.com/ -- KB Better Construction, a trusted name in home and business renovations throughout Regina, is pleased to announce the expansion of their services to encompass the communities of White City, Emerald Park, and Lumsden. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, allowing them to bring their expertise and commitment to quality craftsmanship to a broader clientele.
Since the beginning, KB Better Construction has built a reputation for excellence in the construction industry. Specializing in general contracting services and comprehensive home improvements, the company has consistently delivered start-to-finish solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each project.
Words from The Owner
Kenton Byfield, owner of KB Better Construction, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion into these new areas, stating:
"I am thrilled about our expansion into White City, Emerald Park, and Lumsden. These communities have vibrant and growing populations, and there is a strong demand for high-quality construction and renovation services. At KB Better Construction, we are committed to exceeding our clients' expectations by delivering exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service."
With a team of skilled professionals and a dedication to superior workmanship, KB Better Construction offers a wide range of services including kitchen and bathroom renovations, basement developments, exterior renovations, and more. Their approach focuses on attention to detail and clear communication, ensuring that every project is completed on time and within budget.
Bringing Trusted Construction Expertise to New Communities
The decision to expand into these neighboring areas was driven by the company's desire to serve a larger clientele and to bring their expertise to new homeowners and businesses seeking reliable construction solutions. Kenton Byfield emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining the same high standards that have earned them the trust and loyalty of their Regina clients over the years.
"Our goal is to become the go-to construction company in White City, Emerald Park, and Lumsden," Kenton added. "We are excited to build new relationships within these communities and to showcase our ability to transform spaces into functional and beautiful environments."
KB Better Construction's expansion comes at a time of growth and opportunity in the Saskatchewan construction sector. By leveraging their experience and reputation, the company aims to contribute positively to the development and enhancement of residential and commercial properties across the region.
Commitment to Excellence and Customer Satisfaction
In addition to their core renovation services, KB Better Construction is known for their professionalism and integrity, which are reflected in their transparent pricing, detailed project management, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Clients can expect a seamless experience from initial consultation through to project completion, with a focus on delivering results that enhance both property value and overall living or working environments.
As KB Better Construction prepares to launch their expanded services in White City, Emerald Park, and Lumsden, Kenton Byfield expressed gratitude to their existing clients in Regina for their continued support and trust.
"We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our loyal clients in Regina," Kenton said. "Expanding into these new areas is an exciting opportunity for us to broaden our reach and to continue providing exceptional construction and renovation services that exceed expectations."
Prospective clients in White City, Emerald Park, and Lumsden can now benefit from KB Better Construction's expertise by contacting them directly through their website or by phone. The company invites homeowners, business owners, and property managers to explore their portfolio of past projects and discover how they can turn renovation dreams into reality.
For more information about KB Better Construction and their services, visit their website at www.kbbetterconstruction.com or call 306-526-3687.
About KB Better Construction
KB Better Construction has been a trusted name in home and business renovations in Regina for a long time. Specializing in general contracting services, home improvements, and start-to-finish solutions, KB Better Construction is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. With a focus on quality, integrity, and professionalism, KB Better Construction transforms spaces and enhances properties throughout Regina and now in White City, Emerald Park, and Lumsden.
Kenton Byfield
