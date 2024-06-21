The Most Beautiful Balcony and Garden of Famagusta Selected in Collaboration with EMU and Municipality of Famagusta

The ‘most beautiful balcony’ and the ‘most beautiful garden’ of Famagusta was selected in collaboration with Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Community Involvement Center and the Municipality of Famagusta. Organized for the first time in Famagusta, on the occasion of 5 June – World Environment Day, the competition aimed to raise awareness on environment and to encourage an increase in the green fields in living spaces.

In the competition organized with the slogan of “The beauty in our gardens and balconies transforms into smiles around us”, EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture academic staff member Prof. Dr. Hıfsiye Pulhan and Assist. Prof. Dr. Pınar Uluçay Righelato, Department of Interior Architecture academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Seyit Ermiyagil were jury members who evaluated the photographs of gardens and balconies competing in the competition.

According to the results of the competition, Sevilay Küçüksu received the ‘most beautiful balcony’ award and, Medina Daştan ‘the most beautiful garden’ award during an awards ceremony held at EMU Rector’s Office. Present at the ceremony were EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, EMU Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu and the Chair of EMU Community Involvement Center Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazenin Ruso Kandemir.

Delivering a speech prior to the ceremony, Dr. Uluçay noted that the competition organized with the collaborations of the Municipality of Famagusta and EMU was completed with great success and, for a long time, the municipality has been carrying out many beautiful projects with EMU within the scope of the collaboration protocol signed between the parties. Thanking everyone who participated in the competition, Dr. Uluçay expressed his belief that such competitions would bring beauty to the city of Famagusta.

Stating that EMU always does its best to support the city of Famagusta, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç said that the most beautiful balcony and garden of Famagusta was selected in collaboration with the Municipality of Famagusta and under the guidance of the Community Involvement Center. Expressing his thanks to everyone who contributed to the competition, Prof. Dr. Kılıç congratulated the successful competitors. Moreover, another speech was delivered by Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu who emphasized that Famagusta cannot be separated from the University and the University cannot be separated from Famagusta. Highlighting that when there is unity in a city, the city will improve, Prof. Dr. Zorlu expressed her gratitude to those who contributed to the competition. The winners of the competition, Küçüksu and Daştan, thanked EMU and the Municipality of Famagusta for their support. Following the speeches, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Uluçay and EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented awards to the successful participants.