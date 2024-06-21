Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,743 in the last 365 days.

Vocal Workshop with Çolpan Metin Held at EMU Department of Fine Arts Education

Within the scope of “Service to Community Applications – MUEG411” course project, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Education, Department of Fine Arts Education, Music Teaching program organized a vocal workshop with the legendary Çolpan Metin who is a renowned educator and specialist in the field of vocal training and music pedagogy. The students carrying out the project; Simge Durgun, Berkay Saral and Mehmet Sıtkı Özcan, participated in the event.

The event held at the Department of Fine Arts Education was attended by the Chair of EMU Department of Fine Arts Education Prof. Dr. Serdar Çetin Aydar, course instructor Assoc. Prof. Dr. Başak Gorgoretti, academic personnel members, students and those who are interested in vocal training and wish to use their voices in a correct manner (free-attendance).

The attendees got the opportunity to practice with the help of experienced and effective training provided by Metin.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Vocal Workshop with Çolpan Metin Held at EMU Department of Fine Arts Education

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more