Vocal Workshop with Çolpan Metin Held at EMU Department of Fine Arts Education

Within the scope of “Service to Community Applications – MUEG411” course project, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Education, Department of Fine Arts Education, Music Teaching program organized a vocal workshop with the legendary Çolpan Metin who is a renowned educator and specialist in the field of vocal training and music pedagogy. The students carrying out the project; Simge Durgun, Berkay Saral and Mehmet Sıtkı Özcan, participated in the event.

The event held at the Department of Fine Arts Education was attended by the Chair of EMU Department of Fine Arts Education Prof. Dr. Serdar Çetin Aydar, course instructor Assoc. Prof. Dr. Başak Gorgoretti, academic personnel members, students and those who are interested in vocal training and wish to use their voices in a correct manner (free-attendance).

The attendees got the opportunity to practice with the help of experienced and effective training provided by Metin.