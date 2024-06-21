Elementary School Visit from EMU-CIC and EMU Faculty of Dentistry

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Community Involvement Center (CIC), Faculty of Dentistry Representative Prof. Dr. Asiye Nehir Özden and EMU Faculty of Dentistry students paid an educational visit to Şehit Hüseyin Akil Elementary School. In the educational visit which was attended by many students from the EMU Faculty of Dentistry, the students were divided into groups and carried out a play-oriented dental care training with elementary school students.

Touching on the potential long-term results of increasing dental decay, tooth loss, crooked teeth, and neglect of dental care, EMU Faculty of Dentistry academic staff member Prof. Dr. Asiye Nehir Özden expressed her thoughts on the significant impact of developing oral hygiene habits at a young age on our health.

The Director of Şehit Hüseyin Akil Elementary School Onur Yalgın highlighted their contentment on EMU’ visit and expressed his thanks to the visitors.