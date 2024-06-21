Agriculture Recovery Center to be in Polk County, June 28

State, federal and local agencies, in conjunction with farming industry groups, will host a one-day Agriculture Recovery Center in Polk County on Friday, June 28, noon to 8 p.m., to help Iowans recover from spring tornado and storm damage.

The walk-through event, designed as a resource fair, will provide information on addressing agricultural or rural needs that are not covered by standard programs offered by FEMA or the state of Iowa. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Iowa Insurance Division and other government agencies are working with industry organizations such as Iowa Pork Producers, Iowa Soybean and Iowa Cattlemen to ensure unmet needs are identified and resources are shared.

This event on Friday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. will be held at:

Polk County

DMACC-Des Moines Area Community College

2006 S. Ankeny Blvd.

Ankeny, IA 50023

Download the Iowa Disaster Agriculture Resource Guide here:

https://www.iowa.gov/resources-0/agricultural-resources

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.