OSA Weekly Update - 6/21/2024

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



How much do you know about Juneteenth? If you’re like me, you may not have learned about it in school, and it may not have been celebrated in your hometown. It has a fascinating history. Juneteenth teaches that progress isn’t really progress until it reaches everyone, and that’s still a relevant lesson today. The Minnesota Historical Society has a helpful video that shares all the basics in just seven and a half minutes. Take a look to understand Black Freedom Day better or share it with your networks.

2. TIF: Reporting “Other” Revenue and Expenses



As you are completing the TIF Annual Reporting Forms for TIF authorities, one common point of clarification to note relates to the use of the "Other" line on the Revenue and Expense Tab. This line was added to address specific, “other” sources and uses as noted in the instructions (write-offs or write-downs of interfund loans, unrealized gains or losses associated with land held for resale, and other explained uses of TIF revenue that don’t fit into any other category). Do not use this line to report sources that are not tax increment or uses of funds that are not tax increments.

See the TIF Annual Reporting Form 2023 Instructions for more details.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Released: Pension Newsletter

The June Pension Newsletter was released. The Newsletter provides a reporting reminder and information about the State Auditor’s Fire Relief Association Working Group. Information on internal controls for special events and a reminder of the requirement to report evidence of theft are also included.

4. Released: Pension Training Video

An updated training video titled “Reporting Requirements for Fire Relief Associations” is available on the OSA website that summarizes required reporting forms and due dates for relief associations. Additional training videos can be found by filtering for Pension on the OSA’s Training Videos webpage.

Public entities should review their policies for where cash is collected. Entities should specifically review whether it is necessary for money to be collected by individual departments or divisions. It may be more appropriate for all funds to be collected at one central location, where internal control procedures (checks and balances) are fully implemented.

If an entity has multiple cash collection points, each collection point – even those that handle a small volume of cash – must implement basic internal control procedures, such as segregation of duties, the use of pre-numbered receipts, and regular (preferably daily) deposits.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.