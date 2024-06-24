EY and the CGLCC team award Will Brewer, of PLANET21 first-of-its-kind Social Impact Entrepreneur Award
"This designation is the first of its kind for this competition, which is a testament to Will’s impact on all of us on the EY judging panel."
I look forward to working with Will Brewer as EY does everything we can to share the power of our network for the growth of Will and Planet21.”HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with EY, invited CGLCC’s certified suppliers and OUT for Business entrepreneurs to participate in the 2024 Virtual EY Pitch Series.
— EY judges & the CGLCC team
Will Brewer of PLANET21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia was awarded a first-of-its-kind Certificate of Achievement as the Social Impact Entrepreneur Winner of this year’s EY/CGLCC Pitch Competition. EY is committed to maintaining a diverse supplier base and building relationships with suppliers that reflect the market, clients and communities they serve. EY seeks to actively identify, develop, and do business with diverse suppliers as an integral component of its procurement activities. Their Inclusive and Sustainable Procurement team drives the supplier diversity initiative at EY to promote supplier inclusion.
“On behalf of the EY judges, and the CGLCC team, I am delighted to present Will with a Certificate of Achievement, as the Social Impact Entrepreneur winner of this year’s EY/CGLCC Pitch Competition. This designation is the first of its kind for this competition, which is a testament to Will’s impact on all of us on the EY judging panel. We are honoured to have heard directly from Will the personal stories of perseverance that drive him as an entrepreneur,” Lindsay Swanson, Supplier Diversity & Inclusion – EY Canadian Leader.
“It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Will over the last couple of months, and I look forward to working with him as EY does everything we can to share the power of our network for the growth of Will and PLANET21.”
“On behalf of PLANET21, I am so moved to receive this Certificate of Achievement, for the Social Impact Entrepreneur winner of this year’s EY/CGLCC Pitch Competition. Receiving this first-of-its-kind award for this competition is a dream come true. I'm so grateful you are recognizing my journey of social change. I am honored that EY’s team is working with me and sharing the power of your network to help grow PLANET*21. I am looking forward to having you join us on our journey to be the world’s most inclusive and friendly entertainment and event business,” says Will Brewer.
Well-known Will Brewer is no stranger to making change, advocating, and leading. He made history on July 1, 2018, when he became the first town crier with Down syndrome in Canada. During the first year of the pandemic, he became president of the Mount Saint Vincent University Student Union. He now leads as Volunteer Advocates Chair for the Halifax Nova Scotia Down Syndrome Society (HNSDSS) Advocates Committee. He is also a Director for Mount Saint Vincent University Alumni Association and four other Boards focused on persons with disabilities.
On February 11, 2023, Will Brewer launched PLANET21, a pop-up entertainment and event planning business that puts social change and Down syndrome at the heart of its business. The business model includes giving volunteers with Down syndrome work experience.
In 2024, PLANET21 was awarded Canadian Choice Winner in Entertainment & Event Planning for Halifax, Nova Scotia. The same year, Will Brewer of PLANET21 pitched Dragon’s Den and the producers said his pitch was “pitch perfect.”
New friends, new connections, new sparks.
At PLANET21, we create events and entertainment that are both thought-provoking and engaging, leaving the audience with a sense of connection long after the curtains are pulled. We are committed to creating stories that are both inclusive and entertaining. We are confident that PLANET*21's events will resonate with audiences and linger in their hearts and minds for years to come.
Every event with PLANET21 is an event to remember. PLANET21 entertains, encourages, and inspires social change through the power of entertainment putting Down syndrome at the heart of its business. Join us on our journey to be the world's most inclusive and friendly entertainment and event business!
Lana Larder
Larder Marketing Group
+1 902-495-0419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram