An Orchestrated Mistake: Embracing Tragedy and Comedy With Life’s Truths
An Orchestrated Mistake, offers readers an intimate glimpse into a journey of denied truths and the race for success.
We all think it wouldn’t happen to us. Life can change in an instant.”HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane O’Dell, a 35-year entertainment industry veteran who worked for the award-winning New York film company Belladonna Productions, released his deeply personal memoir, An Orchestrated Mistake, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his journey of denied truths and the race for success.
Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, he worked as a performer and playwright before moving to New York City to establish himself as an independent film producer. His story is one where he reaches his goal and becomes an independent film producer on a Thursday only to have it snatched away the following Monday by a stroke brought on by his unmanaged diabetes.
In An Orchestrated Mistake, Shane shares how his life was rewritten in an instant. “Everything was taken away. And yet, it was a disaster of my own making. An orchestrated mistake, if you will.” Through heartfelt comedy and reflections on his life experiences, Shane explains how he looked at diabetes as a trivial matter. He was immune and did not have time for it. In the end, he was forced to make time. His career was cut short at age 44.
An Orchestrated Mistake is a gripping memoir that also serves as a warning to the millions of people worldwide, who like himself, ignore medical symptoms at their peril. After Shane lost his job in New York City, he knew he had to write this book to help others. His words resonate with authenticity, offering valuable life lessons while providing readers with a roadmap of what not to ignore when facing similar challenges.
An Orchestrated Mistake launched in November 2021, the same month marking the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by Canadians Sir Fredrick Banting, Charles Best, and JR McLeod at the University of Toronto in 1921. While this discovery was a turning point for the disease, it’s still with us, directly afflicting over 422 million people and indirectly (prediabetic) afflicting 352 million more.
“Diabetes doesn’t like to be ignored,” says Shane. “It doesn’t care how successful you are or who you think you are. If ignored, it will come after you.”
Copies of An Orchestrated Mistake are available online at Chapters Indigo, Coles, and on Amazon. Digital and audio copies are available from all major eBook outlets and Audible.ca. Learn more about Shane O’Dell and his work by visiting anorchestratedmistake
About the Author
A 35-year entertainment industry veteran, Shane O’Dell worked for the award-winning New York Independent film company Belladonna Productions. Belladonna’s films have won numerous awards, including two Golden Globes and two Academy Award nominations for their film Transamerica. Shane was born in Goose Bay, Newfoundland, but raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. After a start in radio, he graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and worked on the West Coast of Canada as a performer and playwright before moving to New York City and working behind the camera. He is now a published author of An Orchestrated Mistake.
