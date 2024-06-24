Authentically American® Announces First Advisory Board
Made in USA Apparel Brand is Poised for Accelerated Growth
I am honored to serve as the Lead Director of the newly formed Authentically American Advisory Board. I am very excited to work with Aparna, JD, Gerry and Dean and grow a truly great American brand!”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Authentically American®, a leading American made premium apparel brand, recently announced its new Advisory Board as the company is poised for accelerated growth.
“I am incredibly excited and honored to announce that James Aylward, Aparna Tewari, Gerry Hayden, and James (JD) Dillon are new members of our first Authentically American Advisory Board. Each one of them passionately believes in our mission tied to US job creation and is committed to helping us deliver on our vision to build an iconic American brand!” said Dean Wegner, Founder & CEO.
James Aylward will serve as the Lead Director, with Aparna Tewari serving as the Apparel & Production Chair, Gerry Hayden as the Finance Chair, and JD Dillon as the Marketing Chair.
Dean went on to state, “Two reasons that make them the ‘right’ board members. First, each of them has a unique area of expertise and experience which will lead to robust discussion given everyone’s unique perspective. Second, each of them is actively engaged and willing to do some heavy lifting and real-world projects to help us deliver the growth we are planning!”
About Authentically American®
Founded in 2017, Authentically American is a Veteran owned, American made, premium apparel brand with a vision to build an iconic American brand that is truly American made. A clear point of differentiation when only 3% of the apparel in the US is American made. Authentically American serves hundreds of Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel. To learn more, visit www.authenticallyamerican.us.
