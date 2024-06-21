Chill Brothers Honored with President's Volunteer Service Award by Houston Food Bank
Our team is passionate about making a positive impact in our community, and this award is a reflection of our collective commitment to service.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers, a leading HVAC service provider in the Houston area, are proud to announce they have been honored with the Bronze President's Volunteer Service Award by the Houston Food Bank. This prestigious recognition is awarded to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service and have made a significant impact in their communities.
— Brennan Mulcahy, CEO
The Bronze President's Volunteer Service Award is a testament to The Chill Brothers' dedication to giving back to the Houston community. Over the past year, The Chill Brothers' team has contributed many hours of volunteer service, supporting the Houston Food Bank's mission to provide meals to those in need.
“We are incredibly honored to receive the Bronze President's Volunteer Service Award from the Houston Food Bank,” said Brennan Mulcahy, Chill Brothers CEO. “Our team is passionate about making a positive impact in our community, and this award is a reflection of our collective commitment to service. We believe in the importance of giving back and supporting those in need, and we are grateful for the opportunity to volunteer with such an outstanding organization as the Houston Food Bank.”
As Chill Brothers continue to grow as a company, they remain committed to their core values of service, community, and compassion. This award serves as an inspiration for the entire team to continue their volunteer efforts and to find new ways to support the Houston community.
"We had an incredible experience volunteering at the Houston Food Bank,” said Michael Stewart, Chill Brothers Regional Manager. “It was deeply rewarding to know we were helping families get the food they need. Winning the President's Volunteer Service Award is a proud moment for us, and it motivates us to continue our commitment to serving our community. "
In addition to volunteering at the Houston Food Bank, Chill Brothers also take part in the Lennox Feel the Love Program. Through this initiative, they help provide a complete HVAC system to a family or individual in need. Nominations for this year's event are currently open. For more information about Feel the Love, please visit: https://thechillbrothers.com/feel-the-love-2024/
Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and are recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT THE HOUSTON FOOD BANK
The Houston Food Bank is a non-profit organization that provides food and other essentials to those in need through a network of nearly 1,500 community partners. As the largest food bank in America, the Houston Food Bank is dedicated to leading the fight against hunger and providing resources to those who are food insecure.
