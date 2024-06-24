Sandstone Care Showcases Comprehensive Treatment Options in Illinois
New Hope For Teens & Young Adults With Mental Health or Addiction Challenges in IllinoisILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care, a premier provider of age-specific substance use and mental health treatment programs, is pleased to highlight their rehab and mental health centers in Illinois. These established programs are designed to support teens and young adults, providing effective and evidence-based care in a supportive environment.
Sandstone Care’s programs are grounded in proven therapeutic modalities, ensuring that clients receive the most effective treatment available. The centers offer a range of services, including individual therapy, group therapy, and family counseling. Sandstone also provides holistic approaches that address the physical, emotional, psychological, and social aspects of recovery.
With facilities located in Buffalo Grove, Darien, and Tinley Park, Sandstone Care offers specialized addiction treatment services and mental health treatment services tailored to meet the unique needs of each community.
Their Illinois locations include:
Mental Health Services Arlington Heights: Offering comprehensive mental health services for individuals seeking support and healing.
Buffalo Grove Rehab Center: Providing a range of rehabilitation services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders.
Naperville Drug Rehab: Specializing in drug rehabilitation with personalized treatment plans.
Naperville Mental Health: Focused on mental health services to promote well-being and recovery.
Tinley Park Drug Rehab: Dedicated to assisting those battling substance use with effective treatment options.
Tinley Park Mental Health Center: Offering mental health services that foster mental well-being.
Sandstone is committed to helping clients and their families overcome challenges with addiction and mental health conditions. What sets them apart is their age-specific approach to treatment and the understanding that individuals at different stages of life require different kinds of care. Clients receive specialized treatment plans. They are treated in small groups, as well as individual one-on-one therapy, allowing for a more personalized experience. This hyper-tailored approach solidifies their position as a leading provider of effective treatment in the US.
For more details about Sandstone Care’s Illinois locations and the comprehensive services they offer, visit Sandstone Care Illinois or contact us.
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care empowers teens, young adults, and adults struggling with substance use or mental health challenges. Through evidence-based, personalized programs, they provide age-specific treatment plans to foster healing and growth. Located across the United States, their expert team creates supportive environments to help individuals heal and reach their full potential.
Clint Mally
Sandstone Care
+1 888-611-4251
