Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Domestic Violence Decision

Friday, June 21, 2024

(919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States decided United States v. Rahimi, a case that confirmed that the government can restrict violent, dangerous people from possessing guns.

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This decision will save lives. It’s simple: we have to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous, violent people.”

Attorney General Stein filed a friend-of-the-court brief in this case asking the Supreme Court to uphold the federal law that prevents domestic abusers who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from possessing guns.

