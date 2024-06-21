Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,735 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Domestic Violence Decision

For Immediate Release:
Friday, June 21, 2024

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States decided United States v. Rahimi, a case that confirmed that the government can restrict violent, dangerous people from possessing guns.

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This decision will save lives. It’s simple: we have to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous, violent people.”

Attorney General Stein filed a friend-of-the-court brief in this case asking the Supreme Court to uphold the federal law that prevents domestic abusers who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from possessing guns.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Domestic Violence Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more