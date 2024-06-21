Product Management Service (PMS) Application Programming Interface (API) training session, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 8 July 2024, 14:00 (CEST) to 8 July 2024, 15:30 (CEST)
EMA will host a public online training session, following the go-live of the Product Management Service (PMS) Application Programming Interface (API) on 1st week of July for both Centrally Authorised Products (CAPs) and Nationally Authorised Products (NAPs).
During the session, the PMS team will provide a thorough explanation on access and navigation for the PMS API, including a comprehensive demo.