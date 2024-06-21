Former Inmate and National Motivational Speaker Andre Norman Speaks to Inmates at VAD...

Agency News

Agency News June 21, 2024

National public speaker Andre Norman visited several Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facilities in late May to share his lived experience and offer coaching and hope.

Norman was joined by fellow speakers Trell Donk Webb and Hasan "Giant" Bradley during the tour through Greensville Correctional Center, Sussex I State Prison, and Virginia Correctional Center for Women.

Stops were made to meet with inmates in classes, the law library, kitchens, work locations, and housing units. The messages Norman, Webb, and Bradley shared were powerful and inspiring. The group’s messages to the inmates were focused on realizing their potential to accomplish amazing things and the importance of a positive attitude.

Norman’s stops were very well-received by the inmates at all sites and several of the inmates recognized Norman, Webb, and Bradley from watching videos of them on their assigned tablets.

Norman, Webb, and Bradley also had the opportunity to share messages with VADOC corrections team members. Their message to staff was that they are appreciated for their hard work and that their role as corrections staff really does impact inmates' chances of changing and having success upon being released.

“It was great to have Andre Norman and his team come speak to large numbers of our corrections team and inmate population,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I echo his important message to our corrections staff. What they do every day seriously matters for the Commonwealth. Additionally, helping to keep our inmate population motivated and focused on a successful reentry is crucial for long-term public safety across Virginia. I thank Andre, Trell, and Hasan for sharing their uplifting message with the VADOC.”

See more of the group’s messages to correctional team members and inmates via the VADOC YouTube channel.