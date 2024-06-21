Monmouth Conservation Foundation Applies for Accreditation Renewal
Public Comments Invited Through August 6, 2024
Maintaining our accreditation through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission affirms MCF’s commitment to upholding strong ethical standards and best practices on par with national guidelines.”MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monmouth Conservation Foundation (MCF), the only independent, non-profit land trust in Monmouth County since 1977, announced that the organization is applying for accreditation renewal for its conservation excellence status awarded by third-party Land Trust Accreditation Commission.
— Bill Kastning, MCF Executive Director
Since first being accredited in 2014, MCF has continually met the highest national standards for excellence and conservation permanence, joining a select group of less than 500 accredited land trusts among the 1,100 in the nation. MCF, united by strong ethical practices, remains one of the 471 organizations in 46 U.S. states and territories that are currently accredited.
To earn and maintain the accreditation seal and designation requires each land trust to complete a rigorous review process. Public commentary is part of the application process and open to all who wish to comment by August 6, 2024.
“Maintaining our accreditation through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission affirms MCF’s commitment to upholding strong ethical standards and best practices on par with national guidelines, as we conduct our collaborative work to permanently preserve open space and steward conserved lands across Monmouth County,” noted Bill Kastning, MCF Executive Director.
The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how MCF complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see www.landtrustaccreditation.org/tips-and-tools/indicator-practices.
To learn more about the accreditation program or to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, attn.: Public Comments: (fax) 518.587.3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Comments on the Monmouth Conservation Foundation’s application are requested by August 6, 2024.
For more information about MCF, please visit About MCF — MCF (monmouthconservation.org) and socialize with us on Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
