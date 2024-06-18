Monmouth Conservation Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members
Monmouth Conservation Foundation Appoints Two New Board Members who will bring financial and economic expertise to the non-profit land trust.
We are grateful for Steven and Dan's expertise as we work to create parks, preserve open spaces, protect farmlands, promote environmental education, safeguard water resources, and conserve wildlife.”MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monmouth Conservation Foundation (MCF) proudly announces the appointment of two distinguished trustees to its board: Steven Denholtz of Denholtz Properties, and Dan Dirscherl, Managing Director in the Ares Management Credit Group.
Since its inception in 1977, MCF has thrived on the diverse expertise of its volunteer board members, who passionately support the organization's mission. Steven and Dan bring invaluable business acumen and financial insight, alongside their commitment of time, energy, and resources, further strengthening the nonprofit’s efforts to #KeepMonmouthGreen.
"We are deeply grateful for the expertise and dedication that Steven and Dan bring to MCF's board as we pursue our initiatives to create parks, preserve open spaces, protect farmlands, promote environmental education, safeguard water resources, and conserve wildlife," stated Bill Kastning, Executive Director.
Recent accomplishments by MCF, in collaboration with our federal, state, county, and municipal partners, include:
• Preservation of 255 acres in Colts Neck and Howell, made possible through an inaugural grant from the US Navy, Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Earle, in collaboration with Monmouth County and local municipalities.
• Receipt of a three-year, $500,000 EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) Brownfield Community-Wide Assessment grant to facilitate the transformation of Red Bank's former landfill into a waterfront park.
• Acquisition of ownership of the 90-acre Scudder Preserve in Middletown, enabling the organization to demonstrate sustainability practices and enhance conservation education opportunities.
These collaborative endeavors, along with others, have preserved over 9,400 acres in Monmouth County. As a nonprofit land trust, MCF relies on the generous support of grantors, corporate sponsors, private donors, and a dedicated volunteer board to augment the efforts of the small staff in advancing conservation initiatives.
Statements about and from the New Trustees in Support of the Mission:
Steven Denholtz: A New Jersey native and Monmouth County resident, Steven Denholtz leads Denholtz Properties, a Red Bank-based business renowned for its four-decade-long leadership in commercial real estate development. With a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from Northwestern University, Steven brings a wealth of knowledge to the MCF board. He has also contributed to Monmouth University's Kislak Real Estate Institute Board of Advisors and the boards of Hackensack Meridian Health, the NJ Economic Development Authority, and the Count Basie Center for the Arts.
"Monmouth Conservation Foundation has spent nearly 50 years conserving and protecting our irreplaceable open lands, ensuring that Monmouth County remains a great place to live, work, and play. As a Monmouth County resident, I am honored to join their Board to continue this proud tradition and safeguard our natural environment for generations to come," expressed Denholtz.
Dan Dirscherl: Returning to his Garden State roots after a 15-year hiatus, Dan Dirscherl, a Managing Director in the Ares Management Credit Group, settled in Locust with his family, drawn by the area's unparalleled parks, rivers, and beaches. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics, Dan has a keen appreciation for nature, shaped by his childhood experiences in central New Jersey and his travels abroad.
"My decision to join MCF's board stems from a deep-seated commitment to preserving the green spaces that make Monmouth County a vibrant community. I am eager to contribute my financial expertise and community ties to further MCF's mission of conservation," remarked Dirscherl.
About Monmouth Conservation Foundation
Founded in 1977, Monmouth Conservation Foundation is an independent nonprofit land trust that has preserved more than 9,400 acres of green space in Monmouth County. Accredited by the Land Trust Commission since 2014, MCF collaborates with private and public partners to acquire and preserve open space and farmland and conserve natural habitats throughout Monmouth County in support of outdoor recreation, agriculture, clean water, and wildlife for long-term sustainability. MCF leads conservation and education efforts to preserve and protect our natural environment, so all individuals and communities have access to and can benefit from open space and nature for generations to come. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
