Mother/Daughter Proprietors Debut Houston’s Only Retail Destination Specifically for Boys in River Oaks Shopping Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston’s most dapper boys now have their very own junior haberdashery thanks to mother and daughter entrepreneurs Lisa and Chelsea Hostler. Situated in a prime River Oaks Shopping Center location at 1965 W. Gray, the duo’s recently opened ParkerJoe is a new retail experience that celebrates all facets of boy lifestyle with a curated selection of toys, games, books and Texas-themed stuffed animals, plus an array of distinctive and coveted apparel brands.
Catering to children from newborns to tween-age (size 16), the 1,840-square-foot emporium of kids cool is a boon to parents looking for all-occasion threads for their sons. It's also a wonderful resource for family and friends seeking the perfect gifts.
After two years operating as one of the boutique vendors at Painted Tree specialty shops in Champions and then Sugar Land, the Hostlers were approached by Kimco Realty, the owner of River Oaks Shopping Center, to open their first brick-and-mortar store at the landmark Inner Loop center. For the mother-and-daughter team, the opportunity to open Houston’s only store exclusively for boys was a thrilling proposition – one for which they were well prepared.
“This is a place for kids – and parents – with personality,” Lisa said. “From a business standpoint, ParkerJoe serves a need: there are very few stores for standout boys’ clothing, and shopping online for this age group can be a challenge.”
Intimately familiar with boy brands, trends and behavior, the Hostlers bring unmatched enthusiasm to their roles in dressing and accessorizing their pint-sized clients, whether they be style-challenged or budding Beau Brummells. All personas – rodeo-loving cowboys, surfer dudes, golf and tennis sportsters, urban hipsters and oxford-leaning preppies – are served in a wide variety of fabrics, sizes and price points at ParkerJoe with more than two dozen popular brands (many exclusive to the area) that take boys from bedtime to playtime, and casual social to dressy affairs in made-to-order suits and tuxedos.
The Hostlers come to their project from unique perspectives: Mother Lisa logged a successful career in the financial sector while daughter Chelesa spent more than a decade in the hospitality industry. The ParkerJoe branding is both an ode to Chelsea’s six-year-old son, Parker, whose abundantly typical boyish charms helped inspire the store’s character and aesthetics, and Lisa’s husband Joe. It was after Joe’s passing, that Lisa decided to move closer to Chelsea, and the idea for ParkerJoe was born – in no small part given their own frustrations shopping for Parker.
Parker Joe carries collections such as Tiny Whales, Appaman, Bailey Boys, Floafers, Baby Sprouts, Bald Head Blues, Classic Prep, Tiny Trendsetter, Nola Tawk, Saltwater Boys, Posh Peanut, Sweet Wink and Tuk Tuk. Sleepwear, swimwear, loungewear, activewear, footwear, schoolwear, sportswear and formalwear are all covered within the store’s highly tailored inventory. Apparel and gift items also address family dynamics such as big brother/little brother and boy moms.
The Hostlers not only look forward to introducing more lines to the store, but they are also hoping to expand the ParkerJoe brand across the city and the state.
According to Chelsea, “With its wonderful visibility, easy accessibility and mix of premium retail, restaurant, entertainment and service offerings, River Oaks Shopping Center has been an ideal spot for us to embark on this journey, and we’re excited about the future possibilities of growing the ParkerJoe brand.”
ParkerJoe, 1965 W Gray, is open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit parkerjoe.com for more details.
