Meat-ia Alert: Red Meat Lover's Club to Host Charity “Meating” at New York Prime Steakhouse in Boca Raton, FL July 9th
Event Benefits the Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation and Features Unlimited Food, Curated Open Bar, Auction, Raffle & MoreBOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC), a South Florida-based business dining club, has announced that it is hosting a charity dinner at New York Prime Steakhouse (2350 NW Executive Center Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33431) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. The “Meating” will benefit the Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation, which was created by David and Stacey Ogman to save the 7-year-old’s life after being diagnosed with TECPR2, a rare, fatal genetic brain disorder. The goal of the foundation is to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for the disease, which currently has no way of being treated.
The night will be all you can eat with a curated open bar. The event will also feature a dynamic silent and live auction and a bottle of Macallan 25 for raffle (value $3,250).
WHEN: Tuesday, July 9th, 2024, 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
WHERE: New York Prime Steakhouse, 2350 NW Executive Center Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33431
WHO: Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club, David Ogman, Founder and Father of Jordan Avi Ogman
COST: Early bird tickets are $185 and include unlimited food and curated open bar. VIP tickets are $265 and include unlimited food and curated open bar and access to VIP lounge with “steak fetchers” and unlimited prime steak.
Tables are available for reservation and start at $1,400 for 4 guests. Space is limited - reserve tickets here. All moneys raised via silent, live and raffle of a bottle of Macallan 25 will be donated to the foundation.
DETAILS: The Red Meat Lover's Club is an organization that exists "to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country,” and frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida.
The Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation
The Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation was created to save 7-year-old Jordan Avi Orgman’s life by his parents, David and Stacey Ogman. After years of struggling and delayed development, Jordan was diagnosed with TECPR2, a fatal, neurodegenerative, debilitating, genetic disease and the clock is ticking. Saving the lives of Jordan and the other children with TECPR2 can potentially lead to breakthroughs for other neurodegenerative diseases of the brain. TECPR2 and many well-known neurodegenerative diseases of the brain—such as ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s-are suspected to share a commonality of failure, impairment, and/or abnormalities of the autophagy (the body’s way of cleaning out damaged cells in order to regenerate newer, healthier cells) process. To learn more, visit https://savingjordan.org.
About Red Meat Lover's Club
The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC) is a South Florida-based organization that “exists to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country.” The club frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida. For more information, please visit: https://rmlclub.com/.
