Three Maine Educators Honored as Alternative Education Teachers of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins the Alternative Education Association of Maine in congratulating the 2024 Alternative Educators of the Year. The Alternative Education Association of Maine selects the recipients of the Maine Alternative Education Teachers of the Year for their hard work and determination as alternative education teachers in the State of Maine.

Please join us in celebrating the following individuals for their outstanding work with some of Maine’s most at-risk students! Their positive influence on student success is changing lives daily.

John Hawley

Teacher, Mt. Ararat High School

John Hawley has been working in alternative education for 6 years. He is described by his colleagues as someone who always advocates for students. Moving them beyond the “at-risk” label, he provides students with opportunities to actively engage in their learning, helping them feel connected to school and each other.

Each day is an opportunity and John Hawley fights for the Alternative Education program at every level, both community and state. All of this excites his students and makes every day another opportunity to learn, all while having the very best of times doing it. Hawley serves as a pillar of the Mt. Ararat Middle School Community, always bringing people together to better serve students both inside and outside his classroom. His goal is to always build the best possible Alternative Education Program for his students.

“My approach is to develop a collaborative team of students working on their grade level project-based curriculum,” said Hawley.

Christine “Cappy” Caprio

Teacher and Program Coordinator, York High School

Christine Caprio wrote the grant that provided the funding for an alternative education. program at York High School 19 years ago and has led the program to where they serve more than 30 students each year. Through her commitment to the program, she graduates close to 100% of her students within four years. She has implemented a project-based curriculum for York students that emphasizes student ownership and relevance to the curriculum.

She exemplifies a lifelong learner having attained multiple degrees in education. It is very rare to find someone who creates an alternative education and continues teaching in the program for over 15 years. During the covid outbreak in 2020, Ms. Caprio delivered food to her students weekly and forged a connection with them to check on their academic and mental health. She individually taught her students in their driveways to help them pass courses and graduate.

“In my thirty years in education I know of no other educator who has given so much and done so much for her students than Christine Caprio,” said a close colleague of Caprio.

“My work with students is rooted in community and connection; I seek to foster students’ natural curiosity and to challenge and engage them with meaningful, relevant project-based learning curriculum,” said Caprio.

Jacqui Holmes

Jacqui Holmes and Ed Sharood

Teachers, Kennebunk High School

Jacqui Holmes and Ed Sharood have shaped and built a vision for expanding the scope and reach of alternative education in Kennebunk. Their innovative programming takes students off of the school campus and into the community where students work in and for local partners. Students who have not found purpose or connection in traditional education are welcomed and challenged in tasks which have tangible real-world impact.

Ed Sharood

Holmes and Sharood, with 8 and 18 years in alternative education, respectively, traveled to the National Alternative Education Association Conference as ambassadors of Maine Alternative Education and advocates of purpose-driven, innovative curricular design. They became the first presenters from Maine in recent memory and drew both accolades and attention for their work.

“These two are simply inspiring,” described one of their colleagues. “They have given so much of themselves to create an environment where each student experiences purpose, challenge, and respect. After talking with Jackie and Ed, I feel like I want to do my own job better.”

“Through a project and community-based curriculum, we strive to create a space where students feel a sense of belonging and are empowered to take ownership of their own education,” said the dynamic duo in a collective statement.

To learn more about the Alternative Education Teach of the Year awards, visit the Alternative Education Association of Maine website or reach out directly to them.