Elevating NaXum's Platform: Key Updates for Better Performance and User Experience
NaXum has recently implemented several updates to improve platform efficiency and user experience. These enhancements demonstrate a commitment to continuous innovation and optimization, ensuring a smoother and more accessible
experience for all users.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, created the backend APIs needed for the LMS Admin Tool, enabling administrators to manage learning resources effectively. He also provided detailed, step-by-step instructions on how to add new APIs to the documentation site. It includes the necessary server commands and an explanation of their purposes, helping to ensure that the API documentation stays accurate and useful.
James Ryan Pepito, a UX Designer, redesigned the Categories page to ensure it functions smoothly in a production environment. This update improves the user experience by making the page more reliable and efficient.
Chinazamekpere Chimbo, a Commissions Engineer, improved the platform's queries by updating them to use a more accurate method for fetching member information. This change enhances the accuracy and efficiency of data retrieval.
These updates highlight NaXum's dedication to enhancing platform performance and user satisfaction through continuous improvements and attention to detail.
