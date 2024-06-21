- Naturalization Ceremony for 148 new citizens kicks off World Refugee Week

SALT LAKE CITY (June 20, 2024) –– Today 148 individuals, including refugees, became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Utah State Capitol. The ceremony kicks off Utah’s 20th annual World Refugee Day celebrations.

After completing all of the rigorous requirements to become citizens, including passing the civics test, speaking English and residing in the U.S. for at least three years, individuals recited the Oath of Allegiance and became official citizens.

“It’s hard not to feel emotional to be among 148 individuals who have overcome countless hurdles and setbacks to become naturalized citizens,” said Mario Kljajo, director of the Refugee Services Office. “We are grateful for the freedom and opportunity this country provides and honored to be at the start of the journey for these individuals as official U.S. citizens.”

Utah is home to more than 65,000 refugees from 30 different countries. Over the past two years Utah has resettled a record number of refugees and humanitarian parolees, with 1,800 expected to be resettled in 2024. Today’s naturalized citizens represented 48 countries, including the refugee countries of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Burma, Congo, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Somalia, Sudan and Ukraine.

Abdul Baryalai, a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan and member of the Refugee Services Office team, shared his experience becoming a citizen. He said, “One of the extraordinary aspects of becoming an American Citizen has been the support I received from fellow Americans. The spirit of acceptance and inclusivity [in this country] made me feel truly at home.”

Utah is joining in the international celebration of World Refugee Day on Friday, June 21, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Big Cottonwood Regional Park (4300 S. 1300 E., Millcreek) will be filled with sights and smells from all over the world. Free activities for families include music and entertainment, storytelling, a global market featuring refugee entrepreneurs and the chance to sample incredible international cuisine. More information is at refugee.utah.gov or Facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices .

