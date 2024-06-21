Meet Benard Siwale, a dedicated men’s health advocate overseeing the Men’s Clinic at Petauke District Hospital under the Eastern Province Health Office.

Having lost his elder brother to HIV five years ago, Benard has vowed to play his part in encouraging men to adopt health-seeking behaviour.

“My brother was in denial. He refused so many interventions that the health care system was providing by then. He refused to be tested. He only came to be tested when HIV had advanced until he succumbed to the disease and passed on,” an emotional Benard narrates.

“That in itself gives me a lot of drive to try and help fellow men in any way I can and support the system as well to help other people who may be going through similar situations,” Benard adds.

He advises men not to be misled by the traditional view that men who seek medical attention are weak and, therefore, choose to self-medicate.

He says the Men’s Clinic initiative was designed to address men’s fears by creating an environment encouraging them to seek medical attention freely.

“The Men’s Clinic, by design, is an exclusive clinic for men. We have set up a fast-track model that facilitates the quick engagement of various departments, starting from Outpatient. Under the Men’s Clinic, all the services are provided by fellow men up to the person who discharges the clients,” says Benard.

Benard further advises men that time had passed when people chose to use traditional medicine instead of going to the hospital.

“Come to the hospital and get all the help you need. There is still hope. The hospital will help you live a long and healthy life by giving you holistic treatment, whatever the circumstance,” he says.

Benard explains that despite men’s poor health-seeking behaviours, his catchment community has welcomed the Men’s Clinic initiative, with the number of men visiting the Clinic growing steadily. He attributes the positive response to the intensified community sensitisation programmes being implemented by the Men’s Clinic in collaboration with other partners.

Benard notes that since men have generally been seen as the main drivers of new HIV infections, implementing health interventions targeted at men, such as the Men’s Clinic initiative, is critical to achieving epidemic control.