Eastham Capital Named Top Performing Real Estate Fund Manager in America by Preqin
Prestigious recognition highlights the firm's exceptional performance and industry leadership
Eastham Capital, a private equity real estate firm dedicated to providing superior, risk-adjusted returns to investors through the transformation of undervalued multifamily real estate, has been awarded the title of Top Performing Real Estate Fund Manager in America by Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights.
— Matthew Rosenthal, founder and managing director of Eastham Capital
The Preqin Awards recognize the most outstanding performers across hedge funds and private capital that are driving innovation and transformation within the alternative assets industry on a global scale.
"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from Preqin," said Matthew Rosenthal, founder and managing director of Eastham Capital. "This award is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our investors and driving positive change in the communities we serve."
Preqin's rigorous methodology for determining the winners of the 2024 Preqin Awards ensures that only the most deserving firms are recognized. Funds were assessed based on strict eligibility requirements and ranking criteria, with the Preqin data team conducting a final review of all relevant data points on firm and fund profiles using Preqin Pro, the company's flagship alternative assets data platform. Outreach was also conducted with each fund manager to confirm data accuracy.
The prestigious accolade is a testament to Eastham Capital's unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to consistently deliver superior returns for its investors. The firm's data-driven approach, combined with its deep understanding of the multifamily market, has positioned them at the forefront of the industry. Eastham Capital is currently investing in its 6th fund and is in the process of launching fundraising for its 7th fund to begin later this year.
About Eastham Capital
Founded in 2007 by Matthew Rosenthal and Eric Silverman, Eastham Capital is a private equity real estate firm based in Boca Raton dedicated to providing superior, risk-adjusted returns to investors through investment in value-add or distressed multifamily real estate. Eastham Capital partners with local real estate owners and managers with operational expertise, and an exceptional track record in the management, repositioning and disposition of distressed real estate assets. To date, the firm has transacted on more than $5 billion in multifamily properties in collaboration with its local operating partners whose regions span the Continental US. Eastham Capital has earned above market returns in six funds since its inception in 2007. For more information, visit www.easthamcapital.com
