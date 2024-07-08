Safehaven Welcomes Dr. Anna Choo Elmers, JD, MD as New Medical Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 1, 2024, the Jimmy Simpson Foundation welcomed Dr. Anna Choo Elmers, JD, MD as the new Medical Director for Safehaven. Dr. Elmers is a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician in Atlanta, GA and completed medical school in 2005, graduating from the George Washington University School of Medicine. Following her graduation, Dr. Elmers went on to complete an internship at Georgetown University Hospital Center. From there, she moved to Atlanta for her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Emory University, her final year of which was spent as Chief Resident.
Dr. Elmers’ career commenced at The Shepherd Center, a one hundred and fifty-two bed catastrophic care rehabilitation hospital, where she treated spinal cord and brain injury patients. In 2020, she founded Designer Health Partners, a company dedicated to innovative healthcare solutions for the catastrophically injured patient in the post-acute setting. Building on this, she established Carenbe in 2023, a home care company committed to supporting family caregivers in order to keep those in need of care out of nursing homes.
Bringing a wealth of experience in the long-term care field, Dr. Elmers comes to Safehaven during a time of expansion. “The work we do is so specific and important. It takes a special blend of empathy and professionalism to make an impact and Dr. Elmers has just that,” said COO Jessica Malone. Ensuring the adherence to quality standards and regulatory requirements is a top priority for Safehaven and after the retirement of the previous Medical Director, CEO Vicki Hodge knew that finding the right fit would be paramount to the continuation of comprehensive client care.
“We are thrilled Dr. Elmers will be joining us here at Safehaven. Her expertise makes her uniquely qualified for this position and we are fortunate to have her on the team,” said CEO Vickie Hodge.
As the New Medical Director, Dr. Elmers will be leading a team to ensure the highest quality care for residents as well as program evaluation initiatives.
About the Jimmy Simpson Foundation
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is dedicated to providing the best quality care for the brain injury community. It was founded as a 501c3 organization by Carol Simpson after her husband, Jimmy, suffered an anoxic brain injury as a result of a fall out of a hospital bed after surgery. While searching for long-term placement for Jimmy, it was difficult to find an environment that fostered individuality as well as provided a safe home environment. As with many non-profit organizations, the family saw a need within the brain injury community and stepped up to meet that need. More information is available at https://www.safehavenjsf.org or by calling (706) 438-8662.
