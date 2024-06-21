Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,736 in the last 365 days.

Protecting youth and children from online exploitation and trafficking focus of Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting

North Macedonia, as Chair of the Asian partners for Co-operation Group, in collaboration with Thailand organized the third OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting on 21 June 2024. This meeting focused on "Enhancing Human Security: Protecting Youth and Children from Online Exploitation and Trafficking." The meeting gathered key representatives and experts to address the escalating risks and propose co-ordinated responses to the online exploitation and trafficking of youth and children.

The meeting opened with remarks from representatives of the OSCE participating States and the Asian Partners for Co-operation Group, who stressed the urgent need for collective action to address this critical issue.

The thematic discussion centered on strategies aimed to protect youth and children from online threats. Key contributions included insights into national and regional efforts from Thailand to combat online exploitation, practical experiences from an NGO focused on online safety and multi-stakeholder collaboration, analysis of policy gaps and legislative needs from the OSCE's anti-trafficking office to counter technology-facilitated human trafficking.

Discussions underscored the escalating threat of online child sexual exploitation and trafficking, driven by digital technology. Its objectives included raising awareness and sharing knowledge among OSCE participating States and Asian Partners, sharing best practices to protect youth and children’s rights in the digital realm, and promoting a comprehensive societal approach to strengthen measures against online exploitation and trafficking.

Participants in the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting reaffirmed the importance of enhanced co-operation, robust policy frameworks, and sustained efforts to create a safer digital environment for youth and children, thereby advancing human security and OSCE commitments.

You just read:

Protecting youth and children from online exploitation and trafficking focus of Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more