OSCE Seminar in Ashgabat Enhances Capacity to Tackle Technology-Facilitated Human Trafficking

The rising threat of technology-facilitated trafficking in human beings was the focus of a two-day OSCE seminar in Ashgabat from 29 to 30 May 2025.

Jointly organized by the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, the seminar explored how digital platforms are increasingly exploited by traffickers, and promoted best practices for prevention and response.

“Technology facilitates anonymity for perpetrators, erodes jurisdictional boundaries, and presents increasingly complex challenges to law enforcement, justice systems, and support services” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

Recognizing the cross-sectoral nature of the issue, the seminar brought together representatives from Turkmenistan's Prosecutor General's Office, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Communications, State Migration service, Supreme Court and civil society organizations.

“The growing intersection of cutting-edge technology and organised crime demands a proactive response to effectively address the evolving threats posed by these advancements” said Dr. Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

Participants discussed how traffickers use artificial intelligence, encrypted applications, the dark web, and private messaging platforms to recruit victims, obscure their identities, and evade traditional tracking methods.

“We see a surge in scam centers, the digitalization of advertisements and a change in the profile of victims” said Zhanara Seytayeva, an expert from Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office, who shared Kazakhstan’s experience in mapping online platforms with high trafficking risks.

Stephanie Baroud, Criminal Intelligence Analyst at INTERPOL, led an interactive session focused on spotting red flags in fake online advertisements. She also shared insights on the emerging role of artificial intelligence in the fight against human trafficking.

The seminar's outcomes will contribute to policy recommendations in line with Turkmenistan’s newly adopted National Action Plan, with a particular focus on leveraging technology to enhance anti-trafficking responses.