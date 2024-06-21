Community Housing Innovations to Host Homeownership Expo

This year's Homeownership Expo will empower attendees to take the next step in their homeownership journey

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Housing Innovations is hosting a Homeownership Expo on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Hotel NoMa located at 1 Radisson Plaza in New Rochelle, NY. In recognition of June being National Homeownership Month, this year’s Homeownership Expo will empower attendees to take the next step in their homeownership journey and provide them with the tools needed to be successful.

“Community Housing Innovations is proud to recognize June as National Homeownership Month,” said Ron Abad, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Community Housing Innovations. “Homeownership remains the bedrock for stable living, upward mobility, and the development of generational wealth. We are so excited to host our 2024 Homeownership Expo, where you will be empowered, educated and equipped to own a home.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with lenders, realtors, community partners, and nonprofit organizations. In addition, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a Homeownership Grant Presentation from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm and a Mortgage Lender Presentation from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm. These presentations will provide attendees information about down payment assistance grant programs and how to obtain them to make the dream of homeownership a reality.

This year’s Homeownership Expo is sponsored by AHC NY, Bailey Initiative, Bank of America, Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services, City of New Rochelle, Charles Rutenberg Realty, DePenn Realty, Citibank, Citizens Bank, CMG Home Loans, Guaranteed Rate, IRS, Swan Keller Williams Realty Group, KeyBank, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, M&T Bank, NY State Department of Public Service, SONYMA, Orange Bank & Trust, PCSB Bank, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Sustainable Westchester, Trustco Bank, Valley Bank, and Webb Development. To register for this year’s Homeownership Expo, please visit the event website at https://www.communityhousing.org/events/homebuyer-orientation-westchester-long-island/. For additional information, please contact (914) 595-0992 or email intake@communityhousing.org.

About Community Housing Innovations.: Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is a not-for-profit housing and human services organization founded in 1991 that serves Westchester, Long Island, Hudson Valley, and New York City. CHI’s mission is to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. To learn more about CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.