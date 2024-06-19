19 June – International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

SLOVENIA, June 19 - Conflict-related sexual violence takes many forms, such as rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, forced sterilisation, forced marriage, trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual violence and/or exploitation, and any other form of sexual violence committed against any person when such conduct is directly or indirectly related to conflict. Systematic sexual violence is considered an international crime of genocide, a crime against humanity or a war crime when committed in a widespread or systematic way. It is directed not only against individuals but also against their communities in order to be punished, intimidated or humiliated owing to their real or perceived association with another party to the conflict. Women and girls are most often – though not exclusively – targeted by such violence.

As a member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia pays special attention to combating sexual violence in conflict, in particular to ensuring accountability for perpetrators and those responsible. Slovenia takes the position that impunity contributes to the reinforcement of sexual violence in conflict, that UN peacekeeping missions must provide adequate support to national justice systems to investigate and prosecute such violence, and that such violence meets the criteria for the imposition of sanctions by the Security Council. It is essential to ensure that victims have safe access to assistance and support, which must respect their dignity, be grounded in human rights and meet the needs of survivors. In 2023, Slovenia has earmarked €250,000 to address sexual violence in conflict through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This year, the International Day focuses on healthcare, which is becoming increasingly inaccessible to victims and survivors of sexual violence in conflict due to the rise in deliberate attacks on health facilities and health personnel. Women and girls who suffer such violence and abuse need timely and quality healthcare, especially sexual and reproductive health services and psychosocial support, as well as timely and safe access to abortion, if necessary. Without access to appropriate care, men and boys who experience sexual violence in conflict are at risk of isolation and stigmatisation as well as physical and mental health consequences. Health personnel and facilities use distinctive signs and enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law, and under the Rome Statute deliberate attacks against them constitute a war crime.