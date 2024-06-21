European Trade Union Confederation extends solidarity to Springer Nature journalists

NUJ expresses its gratitude for international support received on behalf of 45 million workers across European unions.

Esther Lynch, European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) general secretary, expressed the confederation’s solidarity with striking Springer Nature journalists in a letter to Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, on 21 June. Referencing the 93 per cent vote in favour of strike action recorded by journalists, Lynch noted the ‘justified feeling of injustice’ among those affected in the ongoing dispute over pay.

ETUC’s recognition of the determination of journalists as truly inspiring, alongside a call to management to put forward proposals that resolve the dispute, echo repeated calls by the National Union of Journalists. The NUJ has urged Springer Nature to propose an improved pay offer that reflects the contribution of its respected and highly skilled workforce, contributing to operating profits in excess of £400m as posted in its most recent annual report.

Reflecting on the impact of the cost-of-living crisis across Europe, Lynch recognised the struggle as driven in large part by corporate profits. The company’s 5.8 per cent pay offer has been rejected by UK staff comprising almost 500 journalists, art editors production staff and academic editors who took strike action for the first time in the group’s history on 20 June. Despite many journalists struggling with rising living and housing costs, the company has failed to return to talks with a revised offer.

Solidarity from ETUC follows international support from representatives from the International Federation of Journalists whose global delegation to London visited the Springer Nature picket yesterday. Hundreds of scientists and academics have lent their support in an open letter to Springer Nature.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“It is heartening to receive solidarity from our comrades at the European Trade Union Confederation, recognising the importance of this fight for journalists at Springer Nature. The company can choose to end this dispute by putting forward a pay offer that helps tackle financial pressures faced by journalists at the group, but is instead leaving our members with no choice but to head to its picket on Monday, for the second day of strike action, in its continued efforts for a decent pay award. “Springer Nature must take heed of both domestic and international calls for fair pay for its journalists and return to talks with an improved package to settle the dispute.”

