PhoenixTeam Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

At PhoenixTeam, our dynamic and inclusive company culture is the cornerstone of our success and team member happiness. As a 100% remote company with talent spread across the country, our priority is to provide a culture where our team members can build authentic human connections and relationships regardless of location or time zone. We strive to create an environment where empathy, learning from failure, and the relentless pursuit of personal and professional growth are encouraged and celebrated. By focusing on the human element and empowering our team members to do meaningful work, they feel valued, heard, and motivated to advance in their careers. PhoenixTeam invests in its team members as much as they invest in the company and that is a key ingredient to its longevity, growth, and outstanding reputation as a technology company and partner.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company participated in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2024 Inc. Best Workplace,” said Tanya Brennan, CEO and Managing Partner of PhoenixTeam. “When Tela Mathias, Tom Westerlind, and I founded PhoenixTeam in 2015, we did so with a commitment to always do the right thing by our clients, our communities, and most importantly, our team members who give their all every single day. It is an honor and privilege to provide our team with the culture, flexibility, resources, and support they need to be their best selves, both professionally and personally.”

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a technology company that specializes exclusively in the design, delivery, and care of technology solutions in the federal and commercial spaces. Our dream is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through customer-centric technology solutions. We believe that by bringing joy and purpose back to software development while bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we can really make a difference in the lives of clients and homeowners everywhere. PhoenixTeam is a woman and minority-owned small business headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. For more information, visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.