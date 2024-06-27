Urban Value Corner Store Opens New Location at Gateway Crossing Apartments in Plano
New store offers residents healthy and affordable options close to homePLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Value Corner Store celebrates the opening of its newest convenience store at the Gateway Crossing Apartment community in Plano. This marks the brand's third location in Plano as it continues to provide residents with convenient access to everyday essentials close to home.
The new store offers Gateway Crossing residents a relaxed, friendly environment with a tailored selection of grocery items, snacks, household products, and more just steps from their apartments. Residents can grab an energy drink, sandwich and protein bar on their way to work. Better yet, if they need a last minute ingredient for dinner, and a bottle of wine – the store is within minutes of their front door all without leaving the neighborhood.
Urban Value Corner Store was created to transform the rental living experience by providing residents with exceptional convenience in a clean, well-managed store. Since its founding in 2019, the company has specialized in operating small-format, affordable retail stores within luxury apartment buildings. Catering to the daily needs of residents, each Urban Value location provides a customized mix of products selected specifically for that community.
“Urban Value Corner Store continues to enhance residents' living experiences with our new store opening at Gateway Crossing in Plano, Texas,” said Founder and CEO Steve McKinley. “Our secret sauce is our focus on providing the right product mix that specializes in multi-unit apartment living. Our team is doing a great job of building a communal place to shop for everyday essentials, healthy snacks, locally made Texas products and much more."
The Gateway Crossing store features items selected based on insights into the needs and preferences of residents in the area. Shoppers will find coffee, wine and beer, fresh foods and snacks, eco-friendly household products, pet supplies and local goods. The relaxed, welcoming environment invites residents to gather and connect right in their own community.
With multiple Plano locations already serving residents of high-density housing, Urban Value Corner Store continues to grow to further its mission of making apartment living easier. Additional luxury apartment communities can expect new Urban Value stores tailored specifically for them in 2024.
To learn more about having an Urban Value Corner Store at your luxury apartment community, visit urbanvaluestore.com.
