Keystone Launches 'Know Your Cool' Summer Campaign to Help Consumers Make Smarter Cooling Choices

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry full of jargon, fine print, and feature overload, one brand is cutting through the confusion. Keystone Comfort Solutions has launched a new consumer education campaign, Know Your Cool, aimed at helping shoppers make better-informed decisions about home cooling products—before peak summer temperatures and energy bills hit.The campaign centers around the newly launched Knowledge Hub , a destination where consumers can learn the basics of cooling technology, compare product types, and take an interactive quiz to discover which solutions best fit their space, lifestyle, and energy-saving goals.“Far too often, consumers end up frustrated or overspending simply because they didn’t have clear, accessible information at the start of their search,” said Kevin Tracey, Senior Marketing Specialist at Keystone. “Know Your Cool is our way of saying: we hear you. We’re here to help you understand your options, cut through the clutter, and get the comfort you need without wasting money or energy.”In addition to the landing page, the campaign includes social content, expert tips, and interactive guidance delivered throughout the summer via @keystoneathome on Instagram and email. The goal: remove barriers to understanding cooling features like BTUs, inverter tech, or ENERGY STARcertifications—while also highlighting practical considerations like rental-friendly units or noise levels for home offices.By offering digestible education alongside product recommendations, Keystone aims to increase transparency and consumer confidence at a time when affordability, comfort, and energy savings are more top-of-mind than ever.Consumers can explore the series, test their knowledge with a short quiz, and start their smart cooling journey by visiting the Knowledge Hub. To stay in the loop, sign up for email updates at keystone-products.com

