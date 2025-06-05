Keystone Launches 'Know Your Cool' Summer Campaign to Help Consumers Make Smarter Cooling Choices

New educational series and interactive quiz empower shoppers to understand what they’re really buying before the summer heat hits

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry full of jargon, fine print, and feature overload, one brand is cutting through the confusion. Keystone Comfort Solutions has launched a new consumer education campaign, Know Your Cool, aimed at helping shoppers make better-informed decisions about home cooling products—before peak summer temperatures and energy bills hit.

The campaign centers around the newly launched Knowledge Hub, a destination where consumers can learn the basics of cooling technology, compare product types, and take an interactive quiz to discover which solutions best fit their space, lifestyle, and energy-saving goals.

“Far too often, consumers end up frustrated or overspending simply because they didn’t have clear, accessible information at the start of their search,” said Kevin Tracey, Senior Marketing Specialist at Keystone. “Know Your Cool is our way of saying: we hear you. We’re here to help you understand your options, cut through the clutter, and get the comfort you need without wasting money or energy.”

In addition to the landing page, the campaign includes social content, expert tips, and interactive guidance delivered throughout the summer via @keystoneathome on Instagram and email. The goal: remove barriers to understanding cooling features like BTUs, inverter tech, or ENERGY STAR® certifications—while also highlighting practical considerations like rental-friendly units or noise levels for home offices.

By offering digestible education alongside product recommendations, Keystone aims to increase transparency and consumer confidence at a time when affordability, comfort, and energy savings are more top-of-mind than ever.

Consumers can explore the series, test their knowledge with a short quiz, and start their smart cooling journey by visiting the Knowledge Hub. To stay in the loop, sign up for email updates at keystone-products.com.

Diana Sell
Keystone Home
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Keystone Launches 'Know Your Cool' Summer Campaign to Help Consumers Make Smarter Cooling Choices

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Diana Sell
Keystone Home
Company/Organization
The Writing Detective
14456 N 46th West Av
Skiatook, Oklahoma, 74070
United States
+1 918-346-8943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

From crafting an attention-grabbing headline to targeting the right media outlets, I'll make sure your press release hits the mark. And with my distribution service, you can rest assured that your release will reach its intended audience. Whether you're launching a new product, hosting a special event, or have any other newsworthy story to share, I can help you get the word out.

Contact Me

More From This Author
Keystone Launches 'Know Your Cool' Summer Campaign to Help Consumers Make Smarter Cooling Choices
Keystone’s 2025 Cooling Line Features ENERGY STAR® 'Most Efficient' Unit for Homes and Offices
Butter and the Genre Drops Electric Jazz Debut with 'Music Is Life'
View All Stories From This Author