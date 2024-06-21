‘Modern-Day Atticus Finch’ Reveals Chilling New Details Behind West Memphis Three Murder Case

The West Memphis Three murder case remains one of the most discussed true crime stories today. Dan Stidham has been a full-time Arkansas District Court Judge since 2008. During his 20 years in private law practice, Stidham was engaged in a broad range of litigation, including as a Public Defender.

Defense attorney Dan Stidham was the only lawyer who worked the case from beginning to end and never gave up on his client.

PARAGOULD, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 6, 1993, the bodies of three, 8-year-old boys were pulled from a fetid drainage ditch in West Memphis, Arkansas. Their hands bound with their own shoelaces, the boys had been beaten and sexually mutilated, police said. Deep in the Bible Belt, townspeople began to speak of Satanic Ritualistic killings and demanded immediate arrests.

Within a month of the brutal murders, a beleaguered police department served up three young men from the wrong side of the tracks. Jason Baldwin, Damien Echols and Jessie Misskelley, Jr., would come to be known as the West Memphis Three in a case based on a lie. One man knows the truth, and he’s breaking his 30-year self-imposed silence.

In his captivating new book, A Harvest of Innocence: The Untold Story of the West Memphis Three Murder Case, defense attorney Dan Stidham exposes new details that up until now only he knew about the gruesome West Memphis murders, a case that has become synonymous with WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS.

Baldwin, Echols and Stidham’s client, Misskelley, were rounded up, arrested, tried, and sent to prison with lengthy sentences — Echols to Death Row. Other than a false confession, no other evidence exists that linked the three to the crimes.

“The killer is alive today. I am sure of it,” Stidham said in his book. “The real killer will never be prosecuted or even pursued by the State of Arkansas, which would like very much for this sad chapter in its history to simply disappear. But I cannot let that happen.”

Stidham’s book contains details never shared in previous documentaries or books about the West Memphis Three case — truths that only Stidham, the one attorney who worked the case from beginning to end, could tell. He hopes that exposing what happened will allow him to close the door on a case that tormented him for years and help exonerate the three innocent teenagers who spent decades in prison because of the malevolence of the police, prosecution and judge.

A Harvest of Innocence is an intimate, unsettling and balanced look at what the case did to Stidham himself, to the victims’ families, and to the West Memphis Three and their families. It is a no-holds-barred exposition of the politics and unbridled ambition of a few men who destroyed so many lives.

The West Memphis Three murder case remains one of the most discussed true crime stories today. In April, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled to allow evidence from the murders to be retested using new DNA technology.

“They arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned three innocent young teenagers for decades,” Stidham said. “Who really did this and why? That someone is out there still.”

About the Author

Dan Stidham has been a full-time Arkansas District Court Judge since 2008. During his 20 years in private law practice, Stidham was engaged in a broad range of litigation, including as a Public Defender. It was in this capacity that he became deeply involved in one of the most well-known murder trials in American history, a triple homicide of three 8-year-old boys in West Memphis, Arkansas, in 1993, the subject of A Harvest of Innocence.

Stidham is a frequent speaker on college campuses and at professional meetings around the country regarding the West Memphis Three case; criminal law issues including criminal justice reform, police interrogation tactics, Miranda, false confessions and forensic issues; Satanic Panic; media issues in a high-profile case; and wrongful convictions.

