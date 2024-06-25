Spartech Expands Aerospace Market Capabilities With RoyalAero™ Thermoplastic Sheet
We discovered an increased need for greater thermoplastic options in the commercial aircraft space and expanded our RoyalAero™ offering.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is building on its 50+ year history of delivering proven solutions to the aerospace industry with the introduction of RoyalAero™ aerospace-rated thermoplastic sheet.
— Spartech Aerospace Market Development Manager Andy Baumler
Backed by its reputation as an innovative engineered material supplier, Spartech’s RoyalAero™ thermoplastic sheet is a versatile option for developing interior aircraft components including seats, trays, bulkheads, window shades, lavatory parts, galley carts and flooring. Part of the Royalite® family that is one of the most trusted names in the plastics industry, RoyalAero™ features fire-rated sheet materials designed to create safe interiors for passengers and crew, all while using recyclable materials and pursuing new environmentally conscious production processes.
“We discovered an increased need for greater thermoplastic options in the commercial aircraft space and expanded our RoyalAero™ offering,” said Spartech Aerospace Market Development Manager Andy Baumler. “This allows us to deliver more holistic and versatile solutions to processors, thermoformers, finished good suppliers, airlines, and airline OEMs than virtually anyone else in the marketplace.”
RoyalAero™ thermoplastic sheet provides a fire-rated, rigid acrylic/PVC solution that combines very high impact strength, tensile strength, stiffness and hardness with excellent formability. This sheet also: resists staining, fading, and cracking; meets heat deflection temperature requirements; is available in 0.047” to 0.375” thickness; and can be designed with up to 100% recycled content.
To meet a wide variety of specification requirements, RoyalAero™ features a full palette of custom colors and textures, and includes the broadest range of performance engineered materials. In addition, RoyalAero™ is a lightweight material, allowing for lower overall production costs for aircraft manufacturers and reduced operating costs and fuel consumption for aircraft operators.
About Spartech
Spartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world a safer, easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: https://spartech.com.
About Our Value
At Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you ﬁnd Spartech, you will ﬁnd innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.
Sheldon Ripson
Spoke Marketing
+1 636-751-5733
sheldon@spokemarketing.com
Spartech Aerospace